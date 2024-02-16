Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. CNX Resources pays out 1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00 GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. GeoPark has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.91%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 50.34% 9.00% 4.20% GeoPark 17.39% 107.40% 15.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.51 billion 2.01 $1.72 billion $9.09 2.20 GeoPark $1.05 billion 0.46 $224.43 million $2.38 3.64

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPark. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.