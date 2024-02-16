Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after buying an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 160,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,712. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

