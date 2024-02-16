Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. Conduent’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

