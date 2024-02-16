Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Conduent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Conduent Stock Up 6.6 %

CNDT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Conduent by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Conduent by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Conduent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 293,731 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

