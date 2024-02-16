CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.51 and last traded at $79.60. Approximately 154,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 515,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

