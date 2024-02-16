Cooper Companies Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSE:COO)

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) are going to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $374.57 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $303.74 and a 52-week high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.43.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $196,045,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

