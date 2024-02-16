Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRBP opened at $22.48 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $217.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,112,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

