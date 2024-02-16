Cormark Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$26.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.75.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14. In other news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. Insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

