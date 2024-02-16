Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
