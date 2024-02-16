Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

