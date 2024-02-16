Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.95.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.