CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $152.00

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.92), with a volume of 49138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.93).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.33. The stock has a market cap of £103.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

In other CQS Natural Resources G&I news, insider Paul Cahill acquired 14,749 shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,666.20). Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

