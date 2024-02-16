CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.58

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1482389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.