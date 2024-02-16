Critical Comparison: Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Happiness Development Group and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.2% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Happiness Development Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Pervasip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $95.59 million 0.18 -$49.19 million $0.48 5.10 Pervasip $15.79 million 0.15 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Happiness Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Pervasip -10.23% N/A -13.34%

Summary

Happiness Development Group beats Pervasip on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

