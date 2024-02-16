Critical Review: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) versus Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Toro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $445.74 million 1.58 $138.45 million $3.38 4.89 Toro $78.47 million 1.50 $50.30 million $2.62 2.35

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ardmore Shipping and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 33.43% 29.15% 20.55% Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71%

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Toro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

