Critical Review: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71% Ardmore Shipping 33.43% 29.15% 20.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro and Ardmore Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 1.50 $50.30 million $2.62 2.35 Ardmore Shipping $445.74 million 1.58 $138.45 million $3.38 4.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Toro and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Toro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

