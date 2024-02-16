Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1.5% to up 0.5% yr/yr to ~$870-888 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.22 million. Crocs also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.36. 991,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,320. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Crocs by 278.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $64,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

