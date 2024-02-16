Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.9 million-$888.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.9 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush upped their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Crocs stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,694,000 after buying an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

