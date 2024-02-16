Crypterium (CRPT) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $523,509.71 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,844,402 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

