CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSLM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CSLM opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. CSLM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

