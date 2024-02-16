CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $233.28

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $233.28 and last traded at $231.20, with a volume of 18751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.69.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.