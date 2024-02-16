CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.