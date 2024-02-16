Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Dana has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dana by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

