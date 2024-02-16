Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

