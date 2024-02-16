Datadog, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Datadog in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.67, a PEG ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

