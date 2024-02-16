Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.10.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.58, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.