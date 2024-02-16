Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 103,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 521,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.