Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Daxor Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of DXR opened at $8.70 on Friday. Daxor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88.
About Daxor
