Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $271.51 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Decred has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $271.51 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.12 or 0.00032920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00111034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,858,458 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.