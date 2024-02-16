DeepOnion Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00111466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00033024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

