Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,052,000 after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.19. The stock had a trading volume of 741,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.30 and a 200 day moving average of $389.82. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.