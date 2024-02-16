DEI (DEI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $172.45 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. DEI has a market capitalization of $172.45 million and approximately $28.96 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00134509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.