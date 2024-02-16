DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of KLA worth $62,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $652.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $589.73 and a 200-day moving average of $527.66. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $661.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

