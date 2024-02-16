DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,551 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $58,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,192.70 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,140.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

