DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,807 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $43,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

