DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.90 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $36,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.