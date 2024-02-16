DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.96 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 36.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,278,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $5,519,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

