DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.30 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Mobileye Global worth $54,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.34, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.