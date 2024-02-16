DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $61.12 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $61,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

