DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,939 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.58% of Stantec worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

STN stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

