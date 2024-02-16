DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.39% of Clean Harbors worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,009. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $186.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.