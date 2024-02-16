Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 104 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $147.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

