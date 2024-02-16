Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 48 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Stryker were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $348.81 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $352.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

