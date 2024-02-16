Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3,547.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,359,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,793 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.