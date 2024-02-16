Deutsche Bank AG Sells 143,994 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $56,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $42,302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 371,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

