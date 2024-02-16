Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) versus S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $28.19 billion 0.95 $5.16 billion $2.19 5.93 S&T Bancorp $407.03 million 3.06 $144.78 million $3.74 8.70

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 0 0 2.00 S&T Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 6.86% 5.43% 0.30% S&T Bancorp 27.03% 11.70% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers debt origination, merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides banking, wealth management services, postal and parcel services; and offers support in planning, managing and investing wealth, financing personal and business interests, and servicing institutional and corporate needs. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, and asset allocation advisory to individuals and institutions. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

