DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

DHT Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 442,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHT opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. DHT has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

