Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $178.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

