Diedre J. Gray Sells 7,297 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Post Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on POST. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
