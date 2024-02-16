Diedre J. Gray Sells 7,297 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Barclays boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

