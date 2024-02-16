Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $10.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.05. 2,942,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,372. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

