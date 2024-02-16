Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,209,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
